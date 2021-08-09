Mud Lick Fire is 53% contained

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 held at 20,643 acres Sunday and completion increased to 53%.

Fire activity was minimal Sunday despite strong winds across the fire area. Work on the southern portion of the contingency line from Lake Mountain to Williams Creek Road is complete. With most of the fire in patrol status, firefighters are beginning to remove hoses, pumps, and other equipment from secure areas along the fire perimeter.

Grading will continue on the Stormy Road and an additional masticator will be moved to the Five Corners area to join the task force working on the contingency line. Heavy equipment bosses are working closely with resource advisors to make sure crews and equipment are minimizing impacts to heritage sites and White Bark Pine trees. Resource advisors are also working with the incident management team to develop suppression repair plans.

With no fire spread for several days and minimal fire activity, some crews and engines are being released from the fire. These firefighters can now return home for rest or be reassigned to other fires locally or throughout the country.

Closures for the Mud Lick Fire remain in effect and do include the Yellowjacket and Bighorn Crags Campgrounds. You can view more information HERE.