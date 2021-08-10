Mud Lick Fire reaches 59% containment

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 held at 20,643 acres Monday and completion increased to 59%.

No new growth occurred on the Mud Lick Fire Monday as crews used infrared flights, ground-truthing and aerial reconnaissance to increase percent completion from 53% to 59%. With this information, fire managers determined that it was safe to back haul point protection equipment such as pumps and hoses out of the southern portions of Panther Creek and Leesburg area.

Recent weather patterns over the fire have significantly moderated fire behavior, removing immediate risks to the adjacent areas. Fire managers believe the conditions are such that the public can return to the area with minimal safety concerns. As of 6:00 a.m., the Salmon-Challis National Forest (SCNF) has rescinded all closures associated with the Mud Lick Fire with the exception of Ridge Road from Stormy Peak Road to the Iron Creek Road. The forest will continue to patrol the fire and adapt operations as necessary until a fire season-ending weather event occurs. Please use extreme caution when entering the fire area as possibly flare ups, ash pits, falling trees, snags and other dangers remain on the landscape.

Firefighters continue building contingency line on Ridge Road. Equipment operators are clearing between ¼ to ½ mile a day. Estimated completion of the line is anticipated this weekend. Crews work closely with resource advisors from the Forest to ensure repair work is accomplished to minimize impacts fuel removal activities may have on the landscape. For example, chipping material is scattered to prevent unsightly build up and careful consideration is made to avoid any White Bark Pine.

Lack of current and predicted fire activity has freed up resources to assist with other fires. One of the helicopters was released today to assist with the new Scarface Fire.

The Forest is developing a plan to address the fuels removed along Ridge Road. Part of that plan will include opportunities for personal firewood removal. Due to safety concerns, the availability of this wood will depend on when heavy equipment operations are completed and out of the area.

The Ridge Road #020 remains closed from where it intersects Iron Creek Road (NFSR #045) to where it intersects Stormy Peak Road (NFSR #023). The Forest will permit the crossing of Ridge Road at Williams Summit but asks the public to drive slowly and be cautious of heavy equipment and firefighters in the area. Information can be found HERE.