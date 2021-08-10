Scarface Fire grows to 292 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Scarface Fire that started on Saturday has grown to 292 acres.

It is burning 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge; Middle Fork Ranger District; Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

On Saturday evening, eight firefighters were flown out to the fire which was estimated to be three to six acres in size. Due to night fall and the steep rugged terrain, firefighters began initial attack first thing Sunday. A cold front that day produced sustained windspeeds of 30-40 mph on the fire, which increased fire activity resulting in the fire growing to approximately 250 acres. Helicopters were unable to fly and drop water on the fire due to the winds. Additionally, due to safety concerns which included numerous snags and very active fire behavior, the firefighters disengaged from the fire.

Following the cold front event, two Type 1 crews and a Type I helicopter have been assigned to the fire. Crews are beginning by working to secure the Middle Fork corridor, and then will move to complete containment lines around the fire perimeter. The helicopter will make water drops on the fire to help slow the spread of the fire and strengthen containment lines.

In addition to the full suppression actions, Forest Fire Managers have also inserted one Wildland Fire Modules at Thomas Creek Airstrip to begin evaluating values at risk which are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor. This work includes evaluations and an appropriate level of preparatory work for defense of the identified values to initiate a point protection strategy if needed due to fire behavior.

No closures are in place for the Scarface Fire. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance, and do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest. The 2021 fire season has begun with unseasonably high temperatures and low fuel moistures, so it’s especially imperative this year for the public to be aware of the very high fire danger and Stage 1 Fire Restriction for the entire Salmon-Challis National Forest, excluding the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

Nationally, there are 96 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 52 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.