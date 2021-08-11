Final Mud Lick Fire update

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 20,651 acres and is 59% contained.

This is the final update for the Mud Lick Fire unless significant fire activity occurs.

After several days of minimal fire activity, the Salmon-Challis NF lifted all fire area closures with the exception of Ridge Road. As recreationalists return to the area, take appropriate safety precautions and watch out for hazards; falling snags or trees, rolling rocks or logs, holes from burned out stumps, and ash pits. The fire is not out and will continue to be patrolled until a fire season-ending weather event occurs.

Smoke was observed near Deer Lake and heat remains near upper Big Deer Creek. Firefighters completed back hauling pumps and hose. Heavy equipment will continue working on the contingency line along Ridge Road. The Ridge Road remains closed from where it intersects Iron Creek Road to where it intersects Stormy Peak Road.

The Forest is developing plans to make the wood available for restoration work, commercial sale, and firewood. Due to safety concerns, the availability of this wood will depend on when heavy equipment operations are completed and out of the area.

The Ridge Road #020 remains closed from where it intersects Iron Creek Road (NFSR #045) to where it intersects Stormy Peak Road (NFSR #023). The Forest will permit the crossing of Ridge Road at Williams Summit but asks the public to drive slowly and be cautious of heavy equipment and firefighters in the area. Information can be found HERE.

You can view a map HERE.