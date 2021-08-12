Wildfire forces evacuation of small north-central Idaho town

Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Residents of Lenore were evacuated as a rapidly growing wildfire pushed toward the small north-central Idaho town late Wednesday afternoon. The Lewiston Tribune reports the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office told some residents to evacuate immediately and others to prepare to evacuate as the fire, estimated Thursday morning at just under 2 square miles (5.18 square kilometers), was pushed by wind toward the town. The fire on burning agricultural land in Bedrock Creek Canyon had destroyed 35 structures by Thursday morning according to the National Interagency Fire Center’s morning report, but it wasn’t immediately known if those were primarily outbuildings like sheds or other structures.