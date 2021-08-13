Madison County saw the most growth in Idaho according to US Census data

Idaho

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The latest US Census numbers are adding up for Madison County.

Nearly 53,000 people now call Madison County home, compared to more than 37,000 in 2010.

That's a population increase of 41%.

For comparison, Ada County saw the second-largest amount of growth, seeing an increase of 26% in the same time frame.

The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Mann says this is a positive trend.

"This is great for our county," Mann said. "It seems like all elements of the county are healthy. Our agriculture is healthy, our retail is healthy, and our job supply is healthy."

Madison County is now the 7th largest in the state, Bonneville County is the 4th largest, Bannock the 6th and Bingham the 8th.