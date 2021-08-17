“Take a Stand Now” sends letter to Boise hospitals, state leaders

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A group is sending a cease-and-desist letter to the CEOs of St. Al’s, St. Luke’s and Primary Health as well as Idaho leaders.

"Take a Stand Now" says it's in regard to vaccine mandates.

In a statement they said in part, “Our members have given us clear direction and generous support to begin the legal actions necessary to stop the hospital systems and primary health from forcing employees and contractors to either take the vaccine or get fired."

They went on to say the group is serious regarding their intent to seek declaratory relief, injunctive relief and monetary damages if forced to.