Humphreys calls on governor to place moratorium on refugee resettlement

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A Republican candidate for governor is calling on Governor Brad Little to put a moratorium in place on refugee resettlement until the housing needs of idahoans are met first.

Ed Humphreys says the state has law enforcement officers, teachers,and nurses who can't afford housing, and that Idaho is the third-highest state in per capita refugee resettlement.

“Considering the Biden Administration’s reckless vetting and settling of refugees crossing the Southern US border, and the poor track record of the UN, a moratorium on refugee resettlement is imperative,” he said.