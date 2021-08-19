Track your tax rebate

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idahoans who qualify for a one-time tax rebate in 2021 can now track their payment online.

To get the status of your rebate, you’ll need your Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number or your 2020 income tax return.



The rebate tool is available 24 hours a day. Using it is the fastest way to find a rebate’s status, and it shows the same information the Idaho State Tax Commission can give over the phone. Taxpayers can keep checking the tool because it updates the status as the agency gets closer to sending their rebate.

The rebates are going automatically to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2019 and 2020 and filed income tax returns for those years. This includes those who filed grocery-credit refund returns.

The Tax Commission issued the first wave of rebates by depositing payments directly into the bank accounts of people who were eligible for direct deposit. The Tax Commission now is issuing rebate checks to taxpayers in the order it received their 2020 income tax returns.



About 70,000 rebates are going out weekly. Most qualifying Idahoans who’ve already filed their 2019 and 2020 returns will receive their rebates by early October. The agency will continue processing rebate payments through December 31, 2021, as taxpayers file their returns and become eligible for the rebate.



The Tax Commission expects to send nearly 800,000 rebates totaling up to $220 million by the end of this year.



For more information about the tax rebates, visit tax.idaho.gov/rebateinfo. You also can view the tax rebate video on the Tax Commission’s YouTube channel.