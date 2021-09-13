Salmon-Challis National Forest detects 1 new fire

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected one (1) new fire since the last fire summary dated September 6, 2021.

Magpie Fire (September 10): The lightning fire is located approximately five (5) miles east of North Fork on the North Fork Ranger District. The 0.25 acre fire was burning in grass and lodgepole pine and was called out on September 11.

Smiley Fire (September 4): The fire is located approximately ¾ mile southeast of Brockie Lake on the Lost River Ranger District. The 27 acre fire is burning in lodgepole and whitebark pine was called out on September 11.

Boundary Fire (August 10): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles west of Boundary Creek Boat Launch on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7795/.

Scarface Fire (August 7): The lightning fire is located approximately 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is being updated separately as significant activity occurs and can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7793/.

Haystack Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles northwest of Haystack Mountain on the North Fork Ranger District. The two (2) acres fire burning in burning in lodgepole pine and spruce is 100% contained and controlled.

Tango Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately five (5) miles south of Diamond D Ranch. The 103 acre fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. On August 23rd the fire was called 100% contained.

Iron Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately 19 miles south west of Salmon, near Badger Creek, on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 133 acre fire is 100% contained.

Haynes Fire (July 16): The lightning fire is located at the head of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District. The 472 acre fire is 100% contained.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): The final update for the Mud Lick Fire unless significant fire activity occurs was released on August 11, 2021. Any future updates will be posted to InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/)and the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the VERY HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Nationally, there are 61 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 42 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.