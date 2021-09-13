Scarface Fire grows to 7,806 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Scarface Fire that started on August 7 has burned 7,806 acres.

It is 20% contained and is burning 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge; Middle Fork Ranger District; Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

Great Basin Team 5 is shadowing the current organization Monday and will take command of the fire Tuesday.

Fire activity is minimal. The fire is smoldering, creeping, and backing. Firefighters are continuing point protection actions throughout the fire area.

Crews will continue to improve and test the point protection systems in place for the values at risk in the fire area. Firefighters are using a point protection strategy for the Scarface Fire. A point protection strategy is a wildfire response strategy which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

The Boundary Fire Area, Road, and Trail closure Order #04‐13‐21‐015 covers the area in and around the Scarface Fire. The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. For a description of the closure area and map please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7793/65905/.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the VERY HIGH fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Nationally, there are 61 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 42 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.