Boundary and Scarface Fires merged, will be managed as single incident

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Marty Adell’s Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 took over management of the Boundary and Scarface Fires Tuesday.

The two fires merged Monday evening and will now be managed as a single incident. The increased numbers below reflect the combined acreages.

The lightning caused fire that started on August 10 has now burned 58,769 and is 48% contained.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, on the Middle Fork Ranger District. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority for the Boundary Fire.

Fire activity picked up in the Lime Creek area Monday with gusty afternoon winds, with fire making uphill runs. The fire continued back and flanking downhill toward Thomas Creek. Two separate columns were visible from Stanley, Idaho Monday.

Firefighters are holding and improving the point protection measures that have been put in place as they evaluate and

monitor the fire’s progression near private property and Forest Service infrastructure in Sulphur Creek, Morgan Creek

Ranch, Thomas Creek, Little Creek Guard Station, Harlan Creek, Boundary Creek and Seafoam Guard Station. Point

protection involves protecting specific assets or highly valued resources without directly halting the continued general spread of the fire. This is appropriate in remote areas when very few resources are available. Crews will also attempt to access Josephus Campground to evaluate the impacts of the fire to the recreation site, and assess impacts to the Mountain King and Greyhound Mines.

The Salmon Challis has expanded the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015. The order is in place to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Boundary Fire. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure. Float boaters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information. Closure orders and maps may be viewed on the Salmon Challis National Forest webpage.