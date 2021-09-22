Infrared flight provides updated Boundary Fire footprint

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - An infrared flight has provided an updated footprint for the Boundary, which grew by approximately 6,000 acres.

The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 79,707 acres and is 48% contained.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness (FCRONRW), on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Lowman Ranger District of the Boise National Forest. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

The Sulphur Group pulled excess equipment from the Boundary Creek recreation and administrative sites yesterday.

Crews continued fuel reduction work along the 579 Road, and this work continues Wednesday. Firefighters will also continue to protect Sulphur Creek Ranch as fire behavior is expected to increase with warmer temperatures and lower humidity.

Heat remains in Seafoam Creek, but the Seafoam Group saw no significant fire activity Tuesday. Crews confirmed that Fontez and Mountain King Mines are secure. As increased fire behavior is expected around Greyhound Mine,

firefighters stand ready to protect it.

Scarface Group mopped up and secured the area above Middle Fork Ranch, and this work will continue Wednesday. Crews completed inventory of equipment and gear and will prepare excess equipment for backhaul. Firefighters also

inspected equipment at Cougar Creek Ranch to ensure it is protected if winds push the fire closer to the value.

Additional firefighters were flown in to support the Pistol Group. Firefighters set up pumps and laid hose in support of the structure protection plan for Pistol Creek Ranch. Thursday, crews will continue this work and begin reinforcing existing hand lines around Indian Creek Guard Station by removing needle fall.

On the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015 is in place to protect public health and safety. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure. The closure area and map can be views on the Salmon-Challis National Forest website. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Tree fall is blocking the river near Thomas Creek, so put-ins at Indian Creek are discouraged.

On the Boise National Forest, the Area and Road Closure for Fir Creek Campground and Blue Bunch Trailhead, Order 0402-05-88, is in effect for the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. The closure order and map may be viewed on the Boise National Forest website.

Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website athttp://idfg.idaho.gov.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect daily for public and firefighter safety.