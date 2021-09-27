Emergency blood shortage: Red Cross supplies drop to lowest post-summer levels since 2015

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.

Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country because of the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10 percent, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

Historically low inventory levels

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood is essential to the many patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Don’t wait. People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.*

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15

BANNOCK

Chubbuck

10/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Chubbuck, 290 E. Linden

Pocatello

9/28/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gold's Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive

10/6/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Ave.

10/12/2021: Noon - 5 p.m., Country Health Clinic, 1465 Bannock Highway

10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Ave.

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

9/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway

10/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blackfoot Idaho East Stake Center, 1289 Mount Putnam Drive

BONNEVILLE

Ammon

10/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ammon Idaho Stake Center, 2055 Ammon Road

Idaho Falls

9/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Osgood Community Ward Building, 7940 N. 35 W.

9/29/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Idaho Falls Elks Lodge #1087, 640 E. Elva

10/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ucon Idaho Stake Center, 2967 E. 105 N.

10/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17th St.

10/6/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17th St.

10/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Idaho Falls YSA Stake, 1200 Dunbar Drive

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E. 17th St.

CUSTER

Mackay

9/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mackay Junior and Senior High School, 390 Spruce

FREMONT

Island Park

10/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ambulance Station, Library Road

MADISON

Rexburg

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Madison Junior High School, 134 Madison Ave.

POWER

Rockland

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rockland School, 321 E. Center

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Save time during donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.