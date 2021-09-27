Skip to Content
Fatality bicycle vs. vehicle crash near Victor

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on 8000 S between 1000 W and 2000 W, just outside of Victor Sunday around 2:33 p.m.

According to police, a 67 year-old-male from Victor was riding his bicycle westbound on 8000 S when he failed to yield to traffic and attempted to cross the roadway. He was struck by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup driven by a juvenile.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

