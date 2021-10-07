Mental health symposium Friday to offer comfort in times of trouble in Jefferson County

Idaho

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - There have been lots of concerns over the mood, concerns and troubles of the mental health of many in Jefferson County. A school shooting occurred in Rigby just five months ago, and there was also a gun found in a student's backpack just a few weeks ago that have forged many question marks and much depression for most in the county.

The school district has been quick to action ever since this last incident happened. The backpack ban was quickly ordered for all of their students.

Now, the Jefferson County School District are partnering with the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center to provide a mental health symposium for a day. Together, they are hoping that talks, breakout groups, and speeches can help to provide more teaching and information on mental health for adults. They are then further hoping that these adults can use what they have learned and use it to provide the needed care and mental support for students as well.

The mental health symposium will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. All adults including school personnel, law enforcement agents and parents are welcome to attend for free either in person at Harwood Elementary School in Rigby or over zoom.

Law enforcement can also recent POST credits by attending the entire symposium. The cost to complete this application for these credits will be $25.

Online registration is currently closed, but you can view the zoom anytime during the day tomorrow here.