3 vehicle fatality crash in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - At approximately 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, fatality crash at the intersection of 3700 N and US93, in Twin Falls County.

A 43-year-old male from Twin Falls was eastbound on 3700 N in a 2004 GMC Sierra, a 40-year-old male from Jerome was northbound on US93 in a 2019 Peterbilt semi pulling a tank trailer and a 31-year-old male from Jerome was southbound on US93 in a 2008 Ford F450, stopped in the left turn lane to turn eastbound on 3700 N.

ISP reports the GMC failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection, where it was struck by the Peterbilt. The GMC then struck the Ford, and both vehicles came to rest in the intersection. The Peterbilt came to rest on the right shoulder.

The driver of the GMC was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. A 43-year-old male passenger in the GMC succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The driver of the Peterbilt was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. All drivers of the vehicles were wearing their seatbelt; the passenger in the GMC was not.

The roadway was blocked for approximately nine hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.