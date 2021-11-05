Crapo, Risch honor wildland firefighters and first responders

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - U.S. Senators for Idaho Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are celebrating the senate’s newly passed resolution to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of wildland firefighters and first responders.

The Resolution, S. Res. 436, was introduced by Senators Steve Daines (R-Montana), Dianne Feinstein (D-California), John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado), Alex Padilla (D-California) and Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico).

“Wildfires continue to pose a serious threat to Idaho and other states across the West as we experience historic drought and record-breaking heat,” Senator Crapo said. “Idaho’s firefighters and first responders are the first on scene for these natural disasters, placing their lives on the line to bravely keep Idaho families, communities and homes safe. Sadly, some have lost their lives in this endeavor. I am thankful for their continued dedication to reducing the spread of wildfires across the Gem State and to saving lives.”

“Idaho’s wildland firefighters risk their lives every fire season to protect our towns, our homes, and our loved ones,” Senator Risch said. “I’m proud to be a part of this bipartisan resolution honoring the frontline heroes who work to keep Idaho’s communities safe.”

Full text of the Resolution can be found here.