Gov. Little holds town hall Monday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - AARP Idaho will continue its series of statewide telephone town halls with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

The hour-long conversation begins Monday, November 8 at 10am (MT).

Participants can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

The discussion will focus on the most up-to-date information related to the ongoing pandemic, new vaccine guidelines for children, an update on caseloads in northern Idaho and questions from callers across the Gem State.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.

“With daily coronavirus infection rates across the state still in the hundreds, we’ll continue to use these conversations as an opportunity to keep Idahoans informed and make their voices heard,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “Providing reliable information is more important than ever. We appreciate Governor Little’s continued commitment to speak directly to Idahoans during such extraordinary times.”

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.