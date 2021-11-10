Blue Cross launches event to thank healthcare workers

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Blue Cross of Idaho and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health (the Foundation) launched a three-week event to thank healthcare workers across Idaho for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning in late October, Blue Cross of Idaho and the Foundation began donating or delivering approximately 10,000 meals to hospital staff in Idaho. These meals include hot lunches or dinners, sandwiches, dessert bar or covering the cost of lunch in the hospital cafeteria.

“Hospital staff across the state – nurses, doctors, specialists, security and facilities – were all forced past their breaking points every day for nearly three months,” said Charlene Maher, President and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho. “But each day these men and women would return to work to serve our community. Their resiliency and compassion filled me with gratitude. Delivering a hot dinner or sponsoring a dessert bar is our small way to give back to these selfless men and women.”

“We can’t do enough to thank and reward these dedicated healthcare professionals,” said Mike Reynoldson, Chairman of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “They are working under crisis standards of care, holding the hands of patients, comforting families, and doing everything possible to save lives. Their efforts should be rewarded, and we sincerely thank each one.”

Below are the dates, locations and details of each confirmed event. Other events across Idaho are still being planned and finalized.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Twin Falls

Dates: October 25-November7

Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello

Dates: Friday, October 29-Friday, November 5

West Valley Medical Center, Caldwell

Date: Tuesday, November 2

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Boise

Date: Wednesday, November 3

Time: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Nampa

Date: Thursday, November 4

Time: 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

St. Luke’s Treasure Valley Locations

Date: Wednesday, November 3: Nampa - Time: 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, November 4: Meridian - Time: 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Date: Monday, November 8: Boise - Time: 4-7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, November 9: Boise - Time: 4-7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, November 10: Boise - Time: 4-7:30 p.m.

“Idaho’s healthcare workers have shouldered an incredible burden during the pandemic, and we cannot continue to ask they carry it alone,” said Maher. “The best way we can thank our hospital staff is by more Idahoans choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated will protect you and others against COVID-19 and result in fewer hospitalizations. If you have questions about the vaccine, contact your healthcare provider.”