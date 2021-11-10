Incoming ITD director announces executive team updates

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Scott Stokes announced changes to the department’s executive leadership team, in preparation for his transition to Director of the agency next spring.

Dan McElhinney will transition to serve as the department’s next Chief Deputy this May and will also retain his role as Chief Operations Officer. Chief Administrative Officer Char McArthur and Chief Human Resources Officer Brenda Williams will also continue to serve on the executive team.

New to the team effective Nov. 15 is Mollie McCarty who will serve as the department’s first Chief External Affairs Officer managing the Governmental Affairs and Communication offices.

“Mollie has 34 years combined experience in the fields of communication and governmental affairs, which will well serve our goals moving forward,” Stokes said. “Dan’s leadership in supporting employees and being results oriented in solving issues will be valued as my Chief Deputy. We will all work closely together during this transition time.”

Stokes created the position of Chief External Affairs Officer to ensure a focused mission that continues to build customer trust. McCarty will provide leadership in all areas of external relations, stakeholder engagement and internal communication.

“We have worked hard over the last twelve years to increase efficiencies and establish credibility with our customers. Chief Deputy Stokes has been a significant part of that,” outgoing Director Brian W. Ness said. “These changes he is making will allow the department to build on that success.”

Ness will continue to lead the department through May 2022. Stokes is set to take the helm as ITD Director effective May 29, 2022.