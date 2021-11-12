ATV riders rescued from Commissary Ridge

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff's Search & Rescue was called out to Commissary Ridge, up above Fall Creek, for a pair of ATV riders who had gone off trail Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Officials report one individual had rolled their ATV and sustained pretty serious back and chest trauma.

Eight Search & Rescue volunteers, along with Bonneville County Sheriff's Backcountry deputies, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded, totaling about 20 individuals.

A hasty team made initial contact, stabilized the patient and prepared them for transport.

The full team performed a high angle rope rescue, lifting them about 300 feet up steep terrain.

The patient was loaded into an ambulance at about 9 p.m. and transported to the hospital.