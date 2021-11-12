Kotler Ice Arena is granted new Zamboni

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton Valley Foundation was generously given a brand new Zamboni to use at Kotler Ice Arena in Victor. A check for more than $100,000 was made to have the Zamboni made in September and was shipped out to the Kotler Ice Arena on Oct. 28.

Foster Friess was the man behind the check and the money to provide for the Zamboni. A mother, Kristen Woodward, has two kids that go frequently to Kotler Ice Arena. Foster Friess generously gave out this $100,000 as a check to one of his employees that just so happened to be given to this hockey mom. Then, this money was then all used directly toward getting the new Zamboni.

Kotler Ice Arena did have a Zamboni previously that was being put to good use. The problem was it was being used up too much more than it could. Amy Fradley, Executive Director of The Teton Valley Foundation, called the old machine "a workhorse." When the old Zamboni was purchased in 2012, it was something that was good for the arena with it only having a small community at the time. The community that uses the ice has now grown to over 1,500 skaters per week, which requires a Zamboni that needs to resurface the ice much more frequently.

The new Zamboni was brought in on Oct. 28 at the loading dock across the street from the arena. They had their grand ribbon cutting ceremony for the Zamboni then on November 6th last week. They combined that night with "Hockey Fest." This is their annual fundraiser for the arena and included lots of vendors and booths. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the occasion.

The old Zamboni is still going to be put to good use. The Teton Valley Foundation sold it to another smaller local arena.

The new Zamboni has better capabilities than the old one. It can now resurface the ice dozens of times a day and it only takes seven to 10 minutes to do it.