Two airlifted to hospital after crash near St. Anthony

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two drivers were airlifted to an area hospital after a car crash Saturday night.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened about 10:36 P.M, at mile marker 343 on US 20 near St. Anthony.

A teen driver from Saint Anthony was driving westbound on 400 North in a 1998 Chevrolet GMT-400.

The teen failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driving eastbound on US20.

The driver of the Silverado was an 18-year-old man from Newdale.

The juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and both drivers were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Their identities and conditions are unknown at this time.

We will update this article if more details are released.