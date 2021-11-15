Crash in Twin Falls injures 3

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on Friday at 5:23 p.m. on Washington Street, near Twin Falls.

The driver of a black 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington Street behind the driver of an orange 2007 Harley Davidson. The orange Harley Davidson attempted a left hand turn and was struck by the black Harley Davidson.

The orange Harley Davidson was occupied by a 38-year-old man from Twin Falls. He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital and later flown by air ambulance to another hospital. The black Harley Davidson was occupied by a 47-year-old man from Twin Falls and a 38-year-old female from Twin Falls. The male was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The female was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. None of the riders were wearing helmets.

Washington Street was blocked in all directions for approximately two hours.