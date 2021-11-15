Sheriff on leave pending investigation

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - There is a pending investigation being conducted by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office into allegations arising out of an incident that occurred last week involving Sheriff Craig T. Rowland during off-duty hours.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has also agreed to conduct the legal review at the conclusion of the investigation.

Sheriff Rowland has agreed to take leave while the investigation is pending.

In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to avoid undue intrusion into the private lives of the persons involved, Bingham County is unable to comment further regarding the subject of the investigation at this time.

Further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation may be made to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.