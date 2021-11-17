Idaho Courts mark Nov. 20 National Adoption Day

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idahoans are invited to celebrate connecting children with their forever homes this week as state courts recognize National Adoption Day, Nov. 20.

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan has issued a proclamation marking “the powerful difference Adoption makes in the lives of children.” The proclamation encourages assistance by all who can help children awaiting adoption to find their long-term homes.

“I do hereby honor, recognize and thank all those individuals who give their time, resources, and effort in providing children with a loving and permanent home,” the proclamation states in part.

Idaho foster-care adoptions are conducted through the courts. National Adoption Day is usually marked with adoption hearings and festivities at courthouses across Idaho, but the COVID-19 pandemic has limited those gatherings this year.

Adoption hearings in the Fourth Judicial District will be held over Zoom, for example. In Ada County, new families can come to the trial court administrator’s office in the Ada County Courthouse on Nov. 18-19 to pick up cakes and other gifts.

The proclamation notes 117 foster children are waiting to be adopted in this state.

Read the proclamation at the Idaho Supreme Court’s website, isc.idaho.gov.