Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:53 PM

Officials: We need more than 100% of normal snowpack and wet spring to fill Upper Snake reservoirs

Idaho Department of Water Resources

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Even though we are seeing a little rain and snow this weekend, it will take a lot more to get our reservoirs full again. 

Water District managers told the Idaho Water Supply Committee Friday we will need more than 100% of normal snowpack and a wet spring to fill the Upper Snake reservoirs.

Palisades is currently at 12% full while American Falls Reservoir is at 26%.

At the end of the irrigation system, the whole system was 12% full or the 9th lowest carryover in recent history.

Mackay Reservoir was down to 3% full in July. In fact, many farmers downstream in the Big Lost River Valley had no water to finish the growing season.

Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content