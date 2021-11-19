Officials: We need more than 100% of normal snowpack and wet spring to fill Upper Snake reservoirs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Even though we are seeing a little rain and snow this weekend, it will take a lot more to get our reservoirs full again.

Water District managers told the Idaho Water Supply Committee Friday we will need more than 100% of normal snowpack and a wet spring to fill the Upper Snake reservoirs.

Palisades is currently at 12% full while American Falls Reservoir is at 26%.

At the end of the irrigation system, the whole system was 12% full or the 9th lowest carryover in recent history.

Mackay Reservoir was down to 3% full in July. In fact, many farmers downstream in the Big Lost River Valley had no water to finish the growing season.