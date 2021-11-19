Police: Missing 5-year-old Idaho boy was likely abducted

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police investigators in southwestern Idaho now say a 5-year-old boy missing since July was likely abducted.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said during a news conference Thursday the search for Michael Vaughan won’t stop until the boy is found.

Huff said no headway has been made despite exhaustive ground searches in a 2-mile radius of the family home over the past few months.

Michael was last seen outside near his Fruitland home on July 27 wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Fruitland Police dispatch at 208-642-6006 or to email findmichael@fruitland.org.