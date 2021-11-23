Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is sold out

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – At least one lucky Idaho Lottery player who participated in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will be celebrating the holidays and ringing in the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaire.

All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold and the game has officially ended.

The 250,000th ticket was sold Tuesday morning.

More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the final seven days of sales.

This year’s game was the fastest selling in the fifteen-year history of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. It is the fourteenth sellout and the first time the game has ever sold out before Thanksgiving, lasting only 34 days on the market.

"We think our players in retail partners for again making the Idaho lottery's annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. "Right now, there is a ticket worth a guaranteed $1 million. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after Christmas."

The winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

“Our players enjoy giving these tickets as gifts during the holidays. This year, they could be gifting a ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000,” Anderson said.

Players can check their tickets for winning numbers at idaholottery.com, at all Idaho Lottery retail locations, on the Idaho Lottery information hotline at 208-334-4656, or by using the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for their iPhone or Android phone.

Besides the guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000, there are 15,000 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. This year’s game also featured 10, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchased one of the 25000th tickets. Also, there were 15 daily $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales. All players are encouraged to check their tickets for these winners.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw announcement on December 29, 2021 to claim their prizes.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $900,000 for the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho public schools and buildings.