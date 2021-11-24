“Operation Open Roads” may help put more trucks on the highway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's new “Operation Open Roads" from Governor Brad Little may help put more trucks on the highway.

Little is addressing the American supply chain crisis.

He is calling on state agencies to identify additional actions we can take to ensure Idahoans have what they need for the holidays.

Little says we have a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers.

It's a commitment from many of America’s governors to cut red tape and address the workforce shortage.

They want to ensure that everyday supplies are available for the holiday season.