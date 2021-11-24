Vandals win ‘Food Fight’ against Bengals

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday’s University of Idaho (U of I) and Idaho State University (ISU) football game was about more than football. It also marked the culmination of the week-long “Food Fight” between the schools.

U of I and ISU alumni, students and other supporters had a friendly competition to raise food and funds to help Idahoans who are facing food insecurity. Food donations went to the schools’ food pantries and monetary donations went to The Idaho Foodbank. For $1, The Idaho Foodbank can provide food for up to 4 meals.

Counting both dollars and food donations, University of Idaho won this year’s Food Fight. U of I raised $2,429 and donated 1,441 pounds of food. All of the donations from U of I and ISU provided enough food for 16,632 meals for Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.

“We appreciate the support of both the University of Idaho and the Idaho State University communities,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “This fun and friendly competition ultimately benefits Idahoans who are in need of food assistance.”

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator HERE.