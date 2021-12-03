IDPR makes changes to snowmobile/OHV sticker programs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) –The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) has recently made adjustments to the way it sells snowmobile and off-highway vehicle stickers.

These changes came as a result of House Bill 86, which was passed in the previous legislative session.

The changes include:

Two-year sticker options are now available.

Vehicle-specific information is no longer required. Minor statistical information is still collected in order to properly manage use.

New fees have been implemented for snowmobile stickers: Resident stickers are now $45.50 per year Non-resident stickers are now $59.50 per year Rental stickers are now $75.50



Fee increases for snowmobile stickers include additional funds to support county grooming program operations, snowmobile use on Idaho Department of Lands property, and avalanche safety efforts. Some of these are identified as surcharges on customer receipts. These are not additional processing fees.

OHV and snowmobile permits may be purchased online at idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com, by phone at 1-888-922-6743, or in person at any of the vendors found on the Registration & Permits page of our website.