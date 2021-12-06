Juvenile dies in crash, ISP says drugs/alcohol might be involved

WENDELL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash at 1775 e 2900 s in Gooding County, West of Wendell.

A juvenile driver from Wendell was westbound on E 2900 S in a Dodge Caravan when she left the roadway on the right shoulder, over corrected, and came back on the road.

Police say she lost control, and overturned, coming to rest in the eastbound lane.

The driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

Evidence was found on scene to indicate that drugs and /or alcohol may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.