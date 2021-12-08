Crapo honors 16 Idaho veterans and volunteers with Spirit of Freedom Award

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - US Senator Mike Crapo is honoring 16 Idaho veterans with the 2021 Spirit of Freedom Award.

Three of those are from east idaho.

Michael Crowley of Idaho Falls served in the US Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. He is recognized as a true community servant dedicated to helping veterans of all ages.

Todd Johnson of Pocatello was an airborne infantryman in the US Army who now helps veterans succeed after service.

Paul Anderson of Pocatello was also awarded the honor. He has kept veterans and their families informed of services and events over the past 15 years.

Anderson says he feels it is the right thing to do, and it's his way of giving back to those who served.