Idaho education official applauds vaccine mandate injunction

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A top Idaho education official says a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors will give colleges and universities time to plan a path forward without forcing employees to either be vaccinated or possibly lose their job.

Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich in a statement Tuesday says the injunction is what the board was hoping for when it joined Republican Gov. Brad Little last month in signing onto a lawsuit filed in Georgia challenging the mandate.

Idaho's universities hold approximately $90 million in federal research contracts, which may have been put at risk by the mandate. Our colleges and universities continue to offer voluntary vaccinations on each of their campuses.

The federal court on Tuesday issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.