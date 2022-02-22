Track your refund online anytime

Typical Refund Timeframes

All returns go through fraud-detection reviews and accuracy checks before the Tax Commission issues any refunds.



E-filers: Expect your refund about seven to eight weeks after receiving acknowledgement that the Tax Commission has your return.



Paper filers: Expect your refund about 10-11 weeks after the Tax Commission receives your return.



Refund Exceptions



First-time filers: It takes about three weeks to enter new filers into the Tax Commission system. Until then, the online service will report your return as “not entered in system.” Add those three weeks to the estimates above to determine your refund timeframe.



If you get a letter asking for more information: Your refund will be delayed until the Tax Commission gets the requested information. It then will take about six more weeks to finish the process.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is Monday, April 18.