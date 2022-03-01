Want your property taxes reduced in 2022 See if you qualify

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — You might qualify for some property tax relief.

Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program reduces property taxes on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,500.

The Tax Commission administers the program, but you apply through your county assessor's office. You can get an application for property tax reduction on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from your county assessor. File the application with your county assessor by Monday, April 18. Applicants must apply every year.



You might qualify for a property tax reduction if all of these are true: