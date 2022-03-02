Gov. Little, 23 other Republican Governors comment on Biden’s State of the Union address

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and 23 other Republican Governors released a joint statement tonight commenting on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:

"Joe Biden ran on promises of uniting the country and restoring America’s respect throughout the world. Instead, one year into his Administration, we have witnessed complete failure on both fronts.

"From the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, to deadly drugs flowing in through the open southern border, to halting efforts to make our nation energy independent, this Administration has put America on a path toward decline.

"On the home front, Biden’s record is even worse for hard working families. Inflation is at a 40 year high, and yet he continues to propose new programs and dramatic spending increases that we simply cannot afford. Crime is rampant in cities across the country while efforts are made to weaken our local law enforcement. Kids are in masks and falling behind while parents are told they don’t have a say in their child’s education.

"As opposed to what is happening in Washington, or rather not happening, Republican governors are defending our principles and delivering results. Our states continue to lead the nation in record low unemployment and the highest rates of jobs recovered since the start of the pandemic. Instead of mandating our citizens into submission, we continue to fight for their personal freedoms. When President Biden abdicated his duties at the border, we stepped up with state resources and offered 10 solutions to secure our border and help stem the tide of deadly drugs ending up in our neighborhoods. While the Democrats continue to look to find new ways to spend money on liberal projects and programs, Republicans are cutting regulations and red tape for small businesses and reducing taxes by putting money back where it belongs—in the pockets of our citizens.

"The Biden Administration should take note of the successful leadership of Republican governors across America who are getting people back to work, standing up for law enforcement to keep our communities safe, and putting their trust in people, not government."