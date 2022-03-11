Pomerelle to host annual Kids Day Competition Saturday

ALBION, Idaho (KIFI) - All skiers and riders ages 12 and younger are invited to take part in Pomerelle’s Kids Day Competition Saturday.

Pre-registration is $25 per child. Adults can pre-register their skiers and riders online and at the ticket office through Friday, March 11. To pre-register online click HERE.

The cost increases to $35 the day of the competition, providing there is still room. Space is limited so they recommend registering early.

Same day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the lower level of the lodge at the soft goods shop.

Registration/check-in ends at 10:00 a.m.

All participants must have either a season pass or a youth full-day lift ticket. Officials ask you purchase your lift ticket & RFID card before checking in at registration.

You are asked to bring $10 cash for competitors bib deposit.

The event schedule is online at pomerelle.com.