JFAC votes to transfer $100 million from general fund to road construction
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - $100 million in state cash is being diverted to road construction projects around Idaho.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to transfer the excess funds Wednesday morning.
The money will replace part of the $325 million in bonding that has already been approved for road work.
The proposal passed in a 16-to-1 vote, with just Representative Wendy Horman of Idaho Falls dissenting.
Budget bills still need passage in both the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law.
Comments