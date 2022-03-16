JFAC votes to transfer $100 million from general fund to road construction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - $100 million in state cash is being diverted to road construction projects around Idaho.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to transfer the excess funds Wednesday morning.

The money will replace part of the $325 million in bonding that has already been approved for road work.

The proposal passed in a 16-to-1 vote, with just Representative Wendy Horman of Idaho Falls dissenting.

Budget bills still need passage in both the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law.