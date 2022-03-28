Meridian multi-employer job fair set March 30

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Labor is hosting a multi-employer job fair March 30, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Wahooz Galaxy Event Center, 400 W. Overland Road in Meridian.

Employers from across the Treasure Valley are hiring for a variety of positions including TSA officials, office and clerical support staff, light industrial workers, route drivers, heavy equipment operators, maintenance technician, warehouse clerks and loaders, customer service reps, and health care workers like medical assistants, RNs, LPNs, CNAs and others.

Participating employers include Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Amazon, Autozone, Boise Cold Storage, Craig Stein Beverage, DirecTV, Durham Bus Company, Frito Lay, Idaho Department of Correction, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Knife River, Paul Davis Restoration, Roaring Springs/Wahooz, Scentsy, Teleperformance, The Grove Hotel, Transportation Security Administration, Treasure Valley YMCA and more. For a full list and information about other job fairs and workshops, visit Labor's events calendar at https://www.labor.idaho.gov/dnn/calendar.

Job seekers should bring resumes and be prepared to meet and interview with employers. Resume and interviewing tips can be found on the Labor website at labor.idaho.gov.

Those who need special accommodation should contact Joe Goitiandia at (208) 332-3575 or by email at joe.goitiandia@labor.idaho.gov.

Attending a job fair event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.