Idaho launches formal robocall investigation partnership with FCC

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho’s involvement in a new partnership with the FCC to investigate robocalls.

The agreement between state robocall investigators and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau will help establish ways to share important information and increase collaboration and cooperation to more effectively investigate robocalls.

“Robocalls are a global problem and individually we as states are not equipped to tackle such an enormous issue,” Wasden said. “But there’s force in numbers and when we team up with other states and federal agencies like the FCC, we’re much more effective. Robocalls are a plague and combatting them takes an all-hands-on-deck approach.”

With this week’s addition of Idaho, Wyoming, Kentucky, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Minnesota and New Jersey, these state-federal partnerships now total 22.

During investigations, both the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and state investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints, and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors. These partnerships can provide critical resources for building cases and prevent duplicate efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.

“The FCC and these state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with these agreements, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it.”

The FCC offers states the expertise of its enforcement staff and other important resources to support state investigations. For example, the agreements may facilitate relationships with other actors in this space including other federal agencies and robocall blocking companies, and support for and expertise with critical investigative tools including subpoenas and confidential response letters from suspected robocallers.