Planned Parenthood files lawsuit in Idaho to block abortion ban modeled on Texas law

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Planned Parenthood filed a petition Wednesday in the Idaho Supreme Court to block Idaho’s copycat Texas-style abortion ban, which aims to prohibit abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy.

The abortion ban, S.B. 1309, set to go into effect on April 22, 30 days after Gov. Brad Little signed it into law, will also allow certain family members to sue abortion providers and collect a minimum $20,000 reward for a successful claim.

Last week, Idaho became the first state in the nation to enact a law modeled after Texas’s abortion ban.

“This law is a cruel overreach by politicians so intent on controlling the lives of their constituents that they’re willing to compromise our constitutional rights and compromise our health and safety, all in order to ban abortion," Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky interim CEO Rebecca Gibron said. "By passing S.B. 1309, these politicians sold their souls to an extremist minority. I want to be clear: We will not allow them to take away our control over our own bodies. We will go to every length to restore Idahoans’ right to abortion.”

