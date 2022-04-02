Skip to Content
Spring traffic update for Jervois Idaho Cobalt Operations

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Jervois Mining will be transporting wide loads on Williams Creek, Moccasin Creek, Deep Creek and Panther Creek roads.

Transportation of these loads is scheduled through April 8. 

The wide loads will temporarily restrict travel on these roads during morning hours each day. 

Each convoy will have front and rear pilot cars to alert other road users and provide safe places for drivers to pull over. 

Contact 208-756-4578 or courtney.burgard@jervoisglobal.com or go to jervoisidahocobalt.com for updates.

