April 14 spring job fair in Caldwell features outdoor jobs

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) - Treasure Valley employers with a variety of jobs — several outdoor-related — will be looking for workers at Idaho Labor's job fair Thursday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Labor office in Caldwell, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St.

Participating employers such as Franz Witte, D & B Supply, Idaho Department of Agriculture, Nampa Parks & Rec, Big Tex Trailer and the YMCA are looking for multiple workers.

Jobs include fruit and vegetable inspectors, irrigation tech, managers, material handlers, retail auditors, financial specialists, IT programmers, office staff, bus drivers, mowing crews, golf course maintenance and more.

Job seekers should bring resumes, have all the information needed to fill out job applications and be prepared to discuss related skills and abilities with employers.

Tips for writing resumes, completing applications and other job search assistance can be found on Labor's website at labor.idaho.gov/jobseeker.

For a full list of employers, visit Labor's calendar of events at labor.idaho.gov/dnn/calendar.

Customers with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation to participate should call Labor’s Caldwell local office at (208) 364-7781. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.