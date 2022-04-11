Idaho Fraternal Order of Police announces endorsement of Governor Little

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police announced today their endorsement of Governor Brad Little in the upcoming May 17 Republican Gubernatorial Primary.

The FOP is the largest law enforcement organization in Idaho with 2,500 members statewide and 30 local lodges.

“Governor Little backs the blue and we are proud to back him,” FOP President Bryan Lovell said. “The endorsement of the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police represents thousands of law enforcement officers across Idaho. We thank Governor Little for his continued support of law enforcement and those who put it all on the line to serve the communities in which they live.”