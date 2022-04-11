Skip to Content
Idaho
today at 4:32 PM
Kids Creek pond stocked with steelhead

Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Personnel from Fish and Game's Pahsimeroi Hatchery released 110 steelhead in Kids Creek Pond Monday. 

Kids Creek Pond is a small fishing pond in downtown Salmon, also known for good trout fishing. The pond will receive 550 catchable-size (10-12 inch) rainbow trout before May 1.

The trout limit is 6, all species combined. Steelhead caught in ponds are considered in the trout bag limit.

For more information on nearby fishing spots geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-fishing-waters

