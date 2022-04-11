Philbin/Chubbuck Road intersection to close for roundabout installation

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - A problem intersection in Chubbuck will be getting a new solution this summer.

This intersection at the corner of Philbin and Chubbuck roads will be closed for the summer to install a new roundabout.

Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says the intersection is busy and dangerous, and the new roundabout will make traffic flow much better through the area.

The project will start Monday, April 18 and finish in late august

During construction, the city asks that drivers use one of the posted detours around the project using either Hawthorne, Rio Vista, Siphon or the Sawtooth Street bypass to avoid this intersection.