Attorney General Wasden joins Telephone Town Hall Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. MT, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will speak to Idahoans about current trends regarding fraud and identity theft and how to avoid becoming the next victim of a costly scam.

The Attorney General’s Office is the leader in Idaho for enforcing the state’s consumer protection laws and helping educate citizens on avoiding fraud. Wasden will be joined by Brett DeLange, Chief of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. The call will be moderated by AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel.

“Increases in technology and the complexity of criminal organizations is making it more challenging for Idahoans to avoid the criminals who want to defraud them,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “This discussion is the best way to learn what’s happening across the state and ways to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

The statewide town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 and begins at 11 a.m. MT.

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The conversation will also stream live on AARP Idaho Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AARPIdaho.

In addition, Attorney General Wasden and the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance will host a free Scam Jam on April 14 and 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m MT. Experts from the Boise Police Department will also discuss what to do if you or a loved one is caught in a scam and how to report fraudulent activity. Other topics will include identity theft and Medicare fraud. This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to ask their questions. For more information and to RSVP visit: aarp.cvent.com/IDspringscamjam22